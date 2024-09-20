Education
Canada's foreign student quota cut may force Indians to head to East Europe
Summary
- The Canadian government's decision to dial down on the number of permits given to international students by more than one-third has left aspirants from India in the lurch. Consultants estimate Eastern European countries may become more attractive destinations.
Indian students seeking a foreign degree will have to scout for new options after top favourite Canada took an axe to its international student permits programme.
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more