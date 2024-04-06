Canada sets a target of 3.64 lakh study permits for 2024. How does it affect Indian students going abroad?
Canada’s target for 2024 is 4,85,000. Since nearly 20 percent of students apply for an extension each year, which is 97,000. The authorities kept a buffer of 24,000, thus leaving a remainder of 3,64,000 which will be the number of study permits this year
Canada’s minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship Marc Miller on Friday said the North American nation is imposing a cap on study permit applications to curb the rapid increase of international students in Canada.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message