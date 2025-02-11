As Canadian dreams wane, a rude awakening for Punjab’s immigration economy
Summary
- Geopolitical relations between Canada and India have soured. And in 2024, Canada announced major changes in immigration laws, which had an outsized impact on one state—Punjab. From the wealthy to the poor, Punjabi youth of all backgrounds apply for Canadian study visas.
Muktsar, Punjab: The first time Dilveer Singh Brar wanted to go to Canada was when he was in the 8th grade. He had attended a wedding with his family, an event that Singh, now 19, finds particularly memorable. After all, it was at this wedding that his older brother got the call telling him that his study visa to Canada had been approved. Singh’s mother and father danced with joy–his brother would be the first in their nuclear family to go to Canada.
As the day of his brother’s departure inched closer, the family bought new shirts, pants, winter clothes and blankets. That’s when I decided, “Main vi baahar jaana hai (I also want to go abroad)," said Singh. “You know, at that age, these little things make you greedy," he added.
Within the next three years, his sister, the middle child, also departed for Canada. Singh recalls how “shiny and exciting" visiting the New Delhi airport felt. Soon, his maama’s (uncle’s) son left the country too. Singh was now the only young person left, among his relatives.
That’s when Singh saw the “real story"—his parents desperately missed his brother and sister. “Mymamaji and mamiji cried for hours after dropping their son off," he said. He also remembers hearing stories of parents passing away, while their kids were abroad.
Is going to Canada really the right decision for me? Singh wondered.