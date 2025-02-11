As Canadian dreams wane, a rude awakening for Punjab’s immigration economy

Muktsar, Punjab: The first time Dilveer Singh Brar wanted to go to Canada was when he was in the 8th grade. He had attended a wedding with his family, an event that Singh, now 19, finds particularly memorable. After all, it was at this wedding that his older brother got the call telling him that his study visa to Canada had been approved. Singh’s mother and father danced with joy–his brother would be the first in their nuclear family to go to Canada.