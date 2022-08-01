CAT 2022 registration begins on Wednesday: All you need to know

CAT Exam 2022: The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA, 45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories
The Indian Institutes of Management(IIM) will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2022 (CAT 2022) on 27 November in three sessions. The registration preocess for appearing in CAT exams will start from 3 August and will continue till 14 September.
CAT 2022 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2022 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions.
The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as an University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India.
However, it may be noted that such candidates, if selected, will be allowed to join the programme provisionally, only if they submit a certificate from the Principal/Registrar of their University/Institution (issued on or before the date as stipulated by the respective IIM) stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification on the date of issue of the certificate.
Candidates applying for CAT 2022 should fulfill any one of the following conditions:
Completed Bachelor’s degree with the required percentage of marks*.
Completed professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA/Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India
(FIAI)) with required percentage*.
Should be in the final year of Bachelor’s degree with required percentage*.
*SC/ST/PwD candidates should have a minimum 45%. For General, EWS and NC-OBC
candidates, the minimum is 50%. The percentage of marks obtained by the candidate would be calculated based on the practice as followed by the respective University/Institution. In case of grades/CGPA, the conversion to percentage of marks would be based on the procedure as certified by the respective University/Institution. If any University/Institution confirms that there is no scheme for converting CGPA into equivalent marks, the equivalence would be established by dividing the candidate’s CGPA by the maximum possible CGPA, and multiplying the result with 100.
IIMs may verify eligibility at various stages of the selection process, the details of which are provided at the website www.iimcat.ac.in. Applicants should note that the mere fulfilment of the minimum eligibility criteria will not ensure consideration for shortlisting by IIMs. Candidates must declare and maintain a valid and unique email account and a mobile phone number throughout the selection process.
Important dates
Registration opens: August 03, 2022 (10:00 am)
Registration closes: September 14, 2022 (5:00 pm)
Admit card download: October 27 – November 27, 2022
Test date: November 27, 2022
Result declaration: Second week of January, 2023 (Tentative)