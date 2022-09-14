The Indian Institutes of Management(IIM) will close the registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) today i.e. 14 September at 5:00 pm. Candidates who are interested and yet to apply can submit their application through the official website-- iimcat.ac.in.

The registration process began on 3 August. The CAT 2022 exams are scheduled to be held on 27 November in three sessions. The admit card for the same will be out on 27 October at 5 pm. The Registration fees is ₹1150 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates while ₹2300 for all other categories of candidates.

Here's how to register for CAT 2022:

Go to the official IIM CAT 2022 website and register

Login by the generated CAT 2022 credentials

Fill out the CAT 2022 application form by entering the required details

Pay category-wise CAT 2022 application fee

Submit CAT 2022 application form and take a print out of it for future reference.

For better clarity, CAT has also put up a short video explaining the registration process.

Next step after Registration ends

After the closure of the registration window, candidates will be able to edit the photograph, Signature, test city preference in the application form (if required). A very short edit window will be made available to the registered applicants. This option will be valid only for those candidates who have paid the applicable registration fee and have registered successfully for CAT 2022 within the specified deadline.

CAT 2022 will be conducted in centres spread across around 150 test cities.

Duration of CAT 2022

The duration of the test will be 120 minutes. There will be three sessions: Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning; Section III: Quantitative Ability. Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

CAT 2022 Results

Candidates' CAT 2022 scorecards will be made accessible on the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January, 2023. The score is valid only till December 31, 2023 and will accordingly be accessible on the website.

CAT 2022 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2022 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions