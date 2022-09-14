CAT 2022 registration ends today; here's how to apply and other details2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 07:08 AM IST
- Candidates who are interested and yet to apply can submit their application through the official website-- iimcat.ac.in.
Listen to this article
The Indian Institutes of Management(IIM) will close the registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) today i.e. 14 September at 5:00 pm. Candidates who are interested and yet to apply can submit their application through the official website-- iimcat.ac.in.