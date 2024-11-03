CAT 2024 admit card: Hall tickets to be OUT on November 5 at iimcat.ac.in; check 5-steps to download here

IIM will release CAT 2024 admit cards on November 5 at iimcat.ac.in. The exam is scheduled for November 24, with results announced in January. Check 5-steps to download hall ticket here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published3 Nov 2024, 09:52 PM IST
CAT 2024 admit card: Admit cards for CAT 2024 will be available on November 5 from 4:00 PM onwards.
CAT 2024 admit card: Admit cards for CAT 2024 will be available on November 5 from 4:00 PM onwards.( K.K.Arora)

CAT 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will be releasing admit cards for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2024 on Tuesday, November 5, as per the schedule listed in the latest press release.

Exam date

Registered candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website through the admit card download link which will be activated at iimcat.ac.in at 4:00 pm.

The notice states, “The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2024 (CAT 2024) on November 24, 2024 in three sessions.” As per the official notification, the results of the two-hour long examination will be declared in the second week of January. The test will be conducted in three sessions on November 24 in test centres spread across 170 test cities.

How to download CAT 2024 admit card?

Candidates can access CAT 2024 admit card by following the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official CAT 2024 website at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'Login'

Step 3: Enter registration ID and password

Step 4: Click on 'admit card'

Step 5: Download and save the admit card

Take a print-out of CAT 2024 admit card and keep the hard copy for future reference.

The press release mentions that CAT 2024 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. It further notes, “CAT 2024 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.”

Eligibility

The eligibility criteria requires that the candidates must possess a bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks or its equivalent CGPA. There is some relaxation for SC, ST and PwD candidates as they must have minimum 45 per cent marks or its equivalent CGPA.

