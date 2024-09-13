CAT 2024: Last chance to register for November 24 exam; follow THESE 6 easy steps to apply now at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management Common Admission Test (IIM CAT) registration window is set to close today, September 13. Accepted by more than 1300 B-schools in the country, the CAT exam will be administered by IIM Calcutta on November 24, the last Sunday of the month, in three shifts. The national-level exam is scheduled to be conducted across 170 cities between 8:30 AM and 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM, and 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM.

Aspiring candidates can register for the exam through the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The deadline to submit the application form is 5:00 PM.

Candidates willing to get admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctorate level Business courses in top MBA colleges, universities and IIMs can choose at most 5 cities in the CAT 2024 application form for test centre allotment.

Application fee SC/ST and PwD category candidates need to pay ₹1250 while other candidates need to pay ₹2,500 as an application fee.

Eligibility Candidates must have completed graduation from any stream. However, candidates awaiting results and those appearing in the final year of the qualifying examination can also register for the exam.

Syllabus The exam will comprise three sections – verbal ability and reading comprehension (VARC), data interpretation and logical reasoning (DILR), and quantitative aptitude (QA).

How to apply? Follow the below-mentioned steps to register online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'New Candidate Registration' link on the homepage and then on the Register tab.

Step 3: Provide name, date of birth, email ID, mobile phone number and nationality.

Also Read | Median pay for IIM Class of 2024 disappoints

Step 4: Verify registration by clicking the 'Generate OTP' tab.

Step 5: Upload requisite documents and pay the applicable fee

Step 6: Cross-check the details and click on submit.