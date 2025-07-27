CAT 2025 notification OUT: Dates, website, application fees, eligibility criteria, IIM colleges and more

CAT 2025 notification OUT: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode on Sunday released the notification for CAT 2025 exam on the official website.

All the MBA aspirants can now register for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 through the official website iimcat.ac.in, starting from 1 August 2025.

The CAT exam 2025 marks the beginning of the admission process for MBA programs across 21 IIMs and other top B-schools in India.

CAT 2025 notification OUT: Registration dates The registration for CAT 2025 will begin on 1 August and would continue till 13 September.

CAT 2025 notification OUT: Application fees The application fees for CAT 2025 registration has been set at ₹3,000 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates. While SC, ST, and PwD candidates will now need to pay ₹1,300.

CAT 2025 notification OUT: Exam date The CAT 2025 is scheduled to take place on 30 November in three shifts as a computer-based test. For the test, the admit card will be available for download from 5-30 November 2025. The results are expected to be declared in the first week of January 2026.

CAT 2025 notification OUT: Steps to apply Step 1. Visit the official website:iimcat.ac.in

Step 2. Register with a valid email and mobile number

Step 3. Fill in all details -- personal, academic, and work experience

Step 4. Upload all required documents (photo, signature, category certificate if applicable)

Step 5. Pay the application fee online

Step 6. Submit and download the confirmation page

CAT 2025 notification OUT: List of IIMs As per details, the CAT 2025 scores are accepted by 21 IIMs, including IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Lucknow, IIM Indore, IIM Kozhikode. Also, new IIMs like IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu, and IIM Visakhapatnam also accept CAT scores.