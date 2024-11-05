CAT Exam 2024 Admit Card LIVE: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta is all set to release the CAT Admit Card 2024 on November 5, 2024. The candidates who have registered for the Common Admission Test can download the IIM CAT hall tickets through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in once released.

The CAT 2024 admit card will be available from November 5 to 24 November 2024 to all candidates on the official website.

According to the details, the CAT examination will be held on 24 November 2024 in test centres spread across around 170 test cities. It will last 120 minutes.

The test will have the following three sections: Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Section III: Quantitative Ability.

The CAT takes place for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctorate-level Business courses offered by Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Apart from IIMs, many non-IIM institutes also use the examination in their admission processes.

