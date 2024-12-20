Hello User
Business News/ Education / CAT Result 2024: Scores OUT on iimcat.ac.in; know how many students scored 100 percentile - All details here

Livemint

  • CAT Result 2024: The results for CAT 2024 have been announced by IIM Calcutta. Candidates can download their scorecards from iimcat.ac.in.

CAT Result 2024: The results for CAT 2024 have been announced by IIM Calcutta (Photo: PTI)

CAT Result 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has announced the results of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 exam. Candidates can now download their scorecards by logging into the CAT 2024 website i.e. iimcat.ac.in

As per IIM Calcuta notofocation, “Please be aware that this (iimcat.ac.in) is the only authentic website for CAT 2024, as has been publicly advertised, and there is no other website for information or registration/submission of the CAT 2024 application form."

