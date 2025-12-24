CAT result 2025 live: CAT declared at iimcat.ac.in, 12 score 100 percentile; what’s next for students?

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode, has announced the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website – iimcat.ac.in.

To access the results, candidates will need to log in using their registration number and password. IIM released the CAT 2025 final answer key on 17 December, and the examination was held on November, 3.

How to download CAT 2025 result and scorecard The CAT 2025 results can be accessed online through the official login. Follow these steps to download your IIM CAT 2025 scorecard:

Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Click on the ‘CAT 2025 Result Download’ link

Log in using your CAT ID and password

Navigate to the Scorecard tab and download the PDF A total of 38 candidates achieved either the 100 or 99.99 percentile in CAT 2025. Of these, 32 were male and 4 were female.

The number of candidates scoring 99.8 percentile was equal to those scoring 99.99 percentile, at 26, comprising 21 males and 5 females.

Top scorers state-wise Among the candidates who scored 100 percentile, three were from Delhi, two each from Haryana and Gujarat, and one each from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Top 99.99 per cent scorers state-wise A total of 26 candidates secured the 99.99 percentile in CAT 2025. Among them, five are from Haryana, four each from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, three from Rajasthan, two each from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh, and one each from Gujarat, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh.

CAT 2025 registrations and attendance Out of the 2.95 lakh candidates registered for CAT 2025, 1.10 lakh were female, 1.85 lakh were male, and 9 were transgender. A total of 2.58 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, including 0.97 lakh female, 1.61 lakh male, and 9 transgender candidates.

