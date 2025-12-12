CAT Result 2025: Scorecard to be out soon? Check steps to download, direct link - here's all you need to know

Common Admission Test (CAT) results for 2025 are likely to be declared by the first week of January 2026. The answer key challenge process is already complete with IIM Kozhikode releasing the draft answer sheet on 4 December, and the objection window for the same closed on Wednesday, 10 December.

When would CAT Result 2025 be released? According to an official CAT 2025 notification, information related to CAT 2025 results will be tentatively available starting from the first week of January 2026. The official notification mentioned that the final scorecards of the candidates will be available on the CAT official website. In the first week of January 2026, candidates will also receive their final scores via SMS.

However, given the result declaration trends of past five years – CAT 2025 exam results could also be announced in the period between December 22-29, 2025, mentioned a report by ANI. Over the years, CAT results have been announced primarily in the final 10-12 days of December, or the first week of January.

When were CAT results released previously? — CAT 2024: Results released on December 19, 2024

— CAT 2023: Results announced on December 21, 2023

– CAT 2022: Results announced on December 21, 2022

– CAT 2021: Results released on January 3, 2022

– CAT 2020: Results announced on January 2, 2021

CAT Exam 2025 The CAT exam for 2025 was conducted on November 30, 2025, and over 2.5 lakhs students attempted the exam.

CAT score calculation Since the exam is conducted in three different sessions with separate test forms, the scores of candidates undergo a process of Normalisation to ensures fairness by adjusting for any variations in difficulty across sessions. After normalisation, the scaled scores are converted into percentiles, which are then used for shortlisting candidates.

CAT Result 2025: Direct link, how to download – step-by-step guide Once the results are announced on the official website iimcat.ac.in, candidates can download the scores via the following steps:

– Visit the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in

– Navigate to the "CAT Login" button and click on it

– Enter your CAT User ID and password that you received during registration

– Next, go to the "Scorecard" tab in your dashboard

– The CAT 2025 result PDF will appear on the screen

– Download and save the scorecard for future reference

– It is advisable to download multiple printouts, as you'll need them for various college applications

What's next after CAT 2025 Results? Candidates can keep a track of these tentative dates, following the release of CAT 2025 Results:

– December 22-29, 2025, or First Week of January 2026: Expected result announcement date