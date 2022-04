The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released Term 2 Admit Card 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12. Candidates who are appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations can download the admit card through the official site of CBSE (cbse.gov.in).

CBSE 10th admit card: How to download

Visit the official site of CBSE

Click on the e-PAREEKSHA tab available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates should click on the link that reads, 'Admit Card/Centre Material for Examination 2021-2022' option.

Enter your User Id, Password and Security Pin to log in.

The CBSE Term 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it

Direct link to download here

Last year, the CBSE had announced that board examinations will be conducted in two terms. Term exams 1 have already been held. While the term 2 exams for Class 10, and 12 will begin on April 26 and will end on May 24 for Class 10 and June 15, 2022, for Class 12.