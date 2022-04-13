Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / CBSE 10th, 12th admit cards for term 2 exams released at cbse.gov.in. Steps to download

CBSE 10th, 12th admit cards for term 2 exams released at cbse.gov.in. Steps to download

CBSE has released Term 2 Admit Card 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12
1 min read . 13 Apr 2022 Livemint

CBSE Term 2 exams: Candidates who are appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations can download the admit card through the official site of CBSE (cbse.gov.in)

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released Term 2 Admit Card 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12. Candidates who are appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations can download the admit card through the official site of CBSE (cbse.gov.in). 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released Term 2 Admit Card 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12. Candidates who are appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations can download the admit card through the official site of CBSE (cbse.gov.in). 

CBSE 10th admit card: How to download

CBSE 10th admit card: How to download

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

  • Visit the official site of CBSE
  • Click on the e-PAREEKSHA tab available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates should click on the link that reads, 'Admit Card/Centre Material for Examination 2021-2022' option.
  • Enter your User Id, Password and Security Pin to log in.
  • The CBSE Term 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it 

Direct link to download here

Last year, the CBSE had announced that board examinations will be conducted in two terms. Term exams 1 have already been held. While the term 2 exams for Class 10, and 12 will begin on April 26 and will end on May 24 for Class 10 and June 15, 2022, for Class 12.