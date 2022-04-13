This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
CBSE Term 2 exams: Candidates who are appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations can download the admit card through the official site of CBSE (cbse.gov.in)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released Term 2 Admit Card 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12. Candidates who are appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations can download the admit card through the official site of CBSE (cbse.gov.in).
Last year, the CBSE had announced that board examinations will be conducted in two terms. Term exams 1 have already been held. While the term 2 exams for Class 10, and 12 will begin on April 26 and will end on May 24 for Class 10 and June 15, 2022, for Class 12.