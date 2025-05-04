CBSE 10th, 12th results 2025: Waiting for scorecard? When did the Education Board release marksheet last year

CBSE 10th, 12th results 2025: As over 44 lakh students eagerly wait for their result, the anticipation and excitement around Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results is building day by day. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be announcing Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations results in the coming days after completing the evaluation process and finalising the scorecard.

The Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations were administered between February 15 and March 18 this year. It's time to look at previous year trends to know the most likely date around which CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam results will be announced this year.

Over the most concerning topic, a senior CBSE official dropped an update. Indicating that CBSE result date and time has not been finalised yet, the official on May 3 said, “Results are not being released today and maybe not till this weekend too,” Indian Express reported.

Once the results are declared, students can access their matric and intermediate scorecard online through the official websites: cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in.

When did Central Board of Secondary Education release marksheet last year? Keeping in mind that the Education Board has dropped no official confirmation about the exact date and time but here's what we found from looking at past year trends. Typically, results are declared in the first or second week of May and it is expected that the evaluation process will conclude in the near time and results will be released anywhere around May 10.

CBSE announced Class 10 and Class 12 results on May 13 last year and on May 12 in 2023. The CBSE result date this year is expected to follow a similar timeline as observed in the previous years. In 2024, the pass rate of Class 10 was registered to be 93.60 percent while that of Class 12 stood around 87.98%.

How to check CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results online Here's a step-by-step guide to check CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results online:

Step 1: Visit the official result website at results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CBSE Class 10th Result 2025 or CBSE Class 12th Result 2025 link.

Step 3: Enter requisite details such as roll number, date of birth and school number.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’.