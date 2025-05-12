CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025: Access PASS/ FAIL status without internet! Check details about new voice call, SMS service

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025: Students will be able to access CBSE Class 10 and 12 scores even without internet this time. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made this special provision for its students through which one can check scores via IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) or SMS.

Other mainstream methods to check CBSE 10th and 12th 2025 scorecard include official website, UMANG app and DigiLocker.

How to check CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 via Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS)? To check CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 via Interactive Voice Response System, follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: To check CBSE 2025 Class 10 and 12 scores through IVRS, dial the number -24300699 with the area code.

Step 2: Through this voice service students will be able to hear marks of each subject.

How to check CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 via SMS service? Follow the steps mentioned below to check CBSE Class 10 and 12 scores with SMS service

Step 1: Compose a new message

Step 2: In the new message, type cbse10<space>roll no for CBSE Class 10 result or cbse12<space>(roll no)<space>(school no)<space>(centre no) for CBSE Class 12 result.

Step 3: Send the message to 7738299899.

Step 4: The CBSE result 2025 will be sent to the same mobile number.

How to check CBSE Class 10 and 12 results online? To download CBSE Class 10 and 12 scorecard from official website, follow the step-by-step guide given below:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to "CBSE 10th Result 2025 Link" or "CBSE 12th Result 2025 Link"

Step 3: Provide roll number, school number, date of birth, and centre number and click on Submit.

Step 4: The user will be directed to a new page showing CBSE Class 10 result 2025/ CBSE Class 12 result 2025 marksheet.