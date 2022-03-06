CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: When will results be announced. Read here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: The students are desperately waiting for their Class 10 and Class 12 Term 1 results. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not issued any notification regarding the Term 1 results so far but experts have said they expect the education board to release the results this month only. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rama Sharma, Spokesperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) last month clarified that the board had not officially released any update on CBSE Class 10 and Class12 Term1 results.

Rama Sharma, Spokesperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) last month clarified that the board had not officially released any update on CBSE Class 10 and Class12 Term1 results.

The Term 1 exams for these classes were held in November and December. Some others have said the CBSE may decide on releasing the Term 1 results along with Term 2. Notably, lakhs of students prepare for term 2 board exams scheduled to take place in April.

Earlier announcements had claimed that CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 1 results would be declared in February, though no notice was shared regarding the delay.

How to check Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 results?

Once released, candidates can check Term 1 Class 10 and 12 results on the official website of the board -- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nice.in.

The term 1 mark sheets will mention only marks secured by students. The details regarding pass and fail status will be shared in the final result cum mark sheets after term 2.

The board has said that Term 2 exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on April 26. A detailed date sheet will be out soon on cbse.nic.in. The practical examination will be held from 2 March. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.