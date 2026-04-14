CBSE 10th result 2026: Can you access your Class 10 scorecard on DigiLocker? 3 alternative methods to check matric score

CBSE 10th result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has prepared the Class 10 results and is in the last stage of finalization process. As nearly 25 lakh students eagerly await their marksheets online, CBSE 10th result 2026 can be downloaded by using Digilocker.

DigiLocker says CBSE 'Class X Results 2026 Coming Soon' DigiLocker shared a post on its official account on X that said CBSE 'Class X Results 2026 Coming Soon'. The platform urged students to set-up DigiLocker account without delay. “Students without an APAAR ID need to create their account. Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their mark sheets in DigiLocker’s Issued Documents section after results are published.” the post states.

Also Read | CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2026 at cbse.gov.in: When and how to download

Giving the steps to create an account on DigiLocker, it mentions the following steps for students without an APAAR ID:

Step 1: Visit https://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse.

Step 2: Click on "Get Started"

Step 3: Enter details and Access Code provided by the school

Step 4: Verify Mobile Number via OTP to activate account.

What is APAAR ID? APAAR stands for automated permanent academic account registry which implies that APAAR ID is a unique 12-digit number for students in India. It aligns with One Nation, One Student ID under National Education Policy 2020.

CBSE official websites Once released, students will be able to check their results on the following official websites of CBSE:

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

Also Read | CBSE History paper QR code links to Orry; internet reacts

4 methods to check CBSE 10th result 2026 Official website — results.cbse.nic.in

DigiLocker

UMANG App

SMS

Essential credentials to keep handy To view CBSE 10th result 2026, students need to enter key credentials such as their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security code. The marksheet can be downloaded through Digilocker.

This year, CBSE 10th exams started on 17 February and concluded on 11 March. The results of these will be announced soon than usual because the education board will allow students to improve their scores through the second board exam opportunity launched this year. The Phase 2 exam will be held from 15 May to 1 June. Through this one-time facility, students can improve their performance in upto three subjects.

When were CBSE Class 10 results announced last year? Last year, the CBSE Class 10 results were declared on 13 May almost a month earlier than they are expected this time.

How to check CBSE Class 10 scorecard online using DigiLocker Follow the steps provided below to access CBSE Class 10 result

Step 1: Download the app or visit results.digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Complete the registration process using Aadhar

Step 3: Navigate to Pull Partner Documents

Step4: Select CBSE Class 10 result 2026 link

Step 5: Enter roll number and year of passing

Step 6: Click on ‘Get Document’