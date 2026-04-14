CBSE 10th result 2026: Can you access your Class 10 scorecard on DigiLocker? 3 alternative methods to check matric score

CBSE 10th result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has prepared the Class 10 results and is in the last stage of finalization process. As nearly 25 lakh students eagerly await their marksheets online, CBSE 10th result 2026 can be downloaded by using Digilocker.
DigiLocker shared a post on its official account on X that said CBSE 'Class X Results 2026 Coming Soon'. The platform urged students to set-up DigiLocker account without delay. “Students without an APAAR ID need to create their account. Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their mark sheets in DigiLocker’s Issued Documents section after results are published.” the post states.
Giving the steps to create an account on DigiLocker, it mentions the following steps for students without an APAAR ID:
Step 1: Visit https://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse.
Step 2: Click on "Get Started"
Step 3: Enter details and Access Code provided by the school
Step 4: Verify Mobile Number via OTP to activate account.
APAAR stands for automated permanent academic account registry which implies that APAAR ID is a unique 12-digit number for students in India. It aligns with One Nation, One Student ID under National Education Policy 2020.
Once released, students will be able to check their results on the following official websites of CBSE:
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
results.nic.in
results.digilocker.gov.in
umang.gov.in
cbse.nic.in
Official website — results.cbse.nic.in
DigiLocker
UMANG App
SMS
To view CBSE 10th result 2026, students need to enter key credentials such as their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security code. The marksheet can be downloaded through Digilocker.
This year, CBSE 10th exams started on 17 February and concluded on 11 March. The results of these will be announced soon than usual because the education board will allow students to improve their scores through the second board exam opportunity launched this year. The Phase 2 exam will be held from 15 May to 1 June. Through this one-time facility, students can improve their performance in upto three subjects.
Last year, the CBSE Class 10 results were declared on 13 May almost a month earlier than they are expected this time.
Follow the steps provided below to access CBSE Class 10 result
Step 1: Download the app or visit results.digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Complete the registration process using Aadhar
Step 3: Navigate to Pull Partner Documents
Step4: Select CBSE Class 10 result 2026 link
Step 5: Enter roll number and year of passing
Step 6: Click on ‘Get Document’
Step 7: Click on ‘Save to Locker’
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