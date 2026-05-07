CBSE 12th Result 2026: How students can access scores via DigiLocker, UMANG and SMS

CBSE 12th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to declare the Class 12 board examination results for 2026. Students who appeared for the examinations are advised to keep checking the official CBSE portals for updates regarding the scorecards and digital marksheets.

Once announced, the CBSE Class 12 results will be available on the board’s official websites, including cbse.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students can also access their results through additional government-backed platforms such as DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

This year’s Class 12 board examinations began on 17 February and concluded on 10 April, 2026. The examinations were conducted in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm across centres in India and abroad.

Result Date Yet To Be Announced

CBSE has not officially confirmed the date and time for the declaration of the Class 12 results. Following its usual practice, the board is unlikely to announce the result schedule in advance.

In previous years as well, CBSE activated the result links directly on its websites without holding a separate press conference. Along with the scorecards, the board is expected to publish details such as overall pass percentage, gender-wise statistics, region-wise performance and other examination data online.

Apart from cbse.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in, students may also check their scores through cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in once the result links become active.

DigiLocker And UMANG To Provide Digital Access

Students will also be able to access their digital marksheets and certificates through DigiLocker after the results are released. CBSE has been using the platform for several years to provide verified digital academic documents.

Students whose DigiLocker accounts are already linked with their Aadhaar or school-issued credentials may receive automatic access to their marksheets under the “Issued Documents” section once CBSE uploads the data. This system can help reduce delays caused by heavy traffic during result hours.

The UMANG app is also expected to provide result access for students using smartphones. Since the app is designed for mobile users, it may offer smoother performance in areas with unstable internet connectivity or slower broadband networks.

Results May Not Appear Simultaneously Everywhere

CBSE generally releases results across multiple digital platforms at nearly the same time. However, students may notice slight delays between websites and apps due to server synchronisation.

In previous years, some candidates reported that results became visible on DigiLocker or specific portals slightly earlier than others. Because of backend syncing across systems, students may choose to check multiple platforms if one website becomes slow or temporarily inaccessible.

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How To Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Online Students can follow these steps once the result link is activated:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the scorecard on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Apart from websites and mobile applications, CBSE is also expected to make result access available through SMS services for students facing internet connectivity issues.