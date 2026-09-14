CBSE 2027 board exam datesheet: Check past trends of expected timeline of Class 10, 12 timetable

Typically, the CBSE releases board examination date sheets a few months in advance—often towards the end of the calendar year — around November or December.

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Updated14 Sep 2026, 03:19 PM IST
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the official datesheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for the 2027 academic session. The Board has not yet issued a specific notification regarding the exact date or time when the timetable will be made public.

Expected CBSE timeline for release

While an official announcement is pending, students can look at historical trends to gauge the release window. Typically, the CBSE releases board examination date sheets a few months in advance—often towards the end of the calendar year (around November or December).

If the Board follows its established pattern, the 2027 schedule can be anticipated in late 2026, with practical examinations generally slated for January and theory papers commencing in February.

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 declared

CBSE previous years' datesheet release dates

A look at historical release dates and examination schedules offers a clear picture of the board’s operational timeline over recent years:

  • 2026 session: The timetable was issued on 30 October 2025. Class 10 exams were held from 17 February to 10 March 2026, while Class 12 papers ran from 17 February to 9 April 2026.
  • 2025 session: Released on 20 November 2024, with Class 10 exams conducted between 15 February and 18 March 2025, and Class 12 exams from 15 February to 4 April 2025.
  • 2024 session: The datesheet was published on 12 December 2023. Class 10 exams took place from 15 February to 13 March 2024, while Class 12 exams concluded on 2 April 2024.
  • 2023 session: Notified on 29 December 2022. Class 10 exams ran from 15 February to 21 March 2023, and Class 12 exams were held from 15 February to 5 April 2023.
  • 2022 Session (Two-Term Format):

Term 1: Timetable released on 29 December 2021; Class 10 exams ran from 30 November to 11 December 2021, and Class 12 from 1 December to 22 December 2021.

Term 2: Timetable released on 11 March 2022; Class 10 exams took place from 26 April to 24 May 2022, while Class 12 ran from 26 April to 15 June 2022.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 results declared at DigiLocker

Where to find the official datesheet?

Once released, students, parents, and educators can access and download the official timetable exclusively through the authorised website:

  • Official portal: cbse.gov.in
  • Alternative portal: The CBSE academic website (cbseacademic.nic.in) may also host circulars and PDF download links.

Crucial advisory against fake schedules

Ahead of the official release, unverified date sheets, speculative timetables, and fake circulars frequently circulate across social media platforms, messaging apps, and third-party websites. Students and parents are strongly advised to:

  • Disregard any forwarded messages or unofficial notices claiming to reveal the final exam dates.
  • Rely exclusively on notifications published under the main website's "Latest @CBSE" or "Circulars" section.
  • Verify information through official school channels if there is any ambiguity.

Also Read | CBSE clarifies R3 policy for Classes 9, 10: ‘No Board examination for…’

Essential preparation steps while you wait

While awaiting the final timetable, students can optimise their preparation strategy using the following approach:

  • Syllabus alignment: Go through the updated curriculum and syllabus guidelines released by CBSE for the 2027 exams to ensure no topics are missed.
  • Strategic planning: Focus on completing core concepts, practising sample papers, and building time-management stamina for long-form answers.
  • Review board instructions: Once the datesheet is downloaded, check all subject codes, exam timings (typically starting at 10:30 AM IST), and specific guidelines regarding permitted items, admit card requirements, and reporting times.

For further updates and official notifications, regular monitoring of the primary CBSE portal remains the most secure approach.

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