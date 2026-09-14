CBSE 2027 board exam datesheet: Check past trends of expected timeline of Class 10, 12 timetable

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the official datesheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for the 2027 academic session. The Board has not yet issued a specific notification regarding the exact date or time when the timetable will be made public.
While an official announcement is pending, students can look at historical trends to gauge the release window. Typically, the CBSE releases board examination date sheets a few months in advance—often towards the end of the calendar year (around November or December).
If the Board follows its established pattern, the 2027 schedule can be anticipated in late 2026, with practical examinations generally slated for January and theory papers commencing in February.
A look at historical release dates and examination schedules offers a clear picture of the board’s operational timeline over recent years:
Term 1: Timetable released on 29 December 2021; Class 10 exams ran from 30 November to 11 December 2021, and Class 12 from 1 December to 22 December 2021.
Term 2: Timetable released on 11 March 2022; Class 10 exams took place from 26 April to 24 May 2022, while Class 12 ran from 26 April to 15 June 2022.
Once released, students, parents, and educators can access and download the official timetable exclusively through the authorised website:
Ahead of the official release, unverified date sheets, speculative timetables, and fake circulars frequently circulate across social media platforms, messaging apps, and third-party websites. Students and parents are strongly advised to:
While awaiting the final timetable, students can optimise their preparation strategy using the following approach:
For further updates and official notifications, regular monitoring of the primary CBSE portal remains the most secure approach.