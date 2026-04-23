CBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet OUT: Class 10 tests to begin on 15 May — Full schedule here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the 2026 Second Board Exams for Class 10. The second round of board examinations are scheduled to commence on Friday, 15 May, and conclude on Thursday, 21 May 2026. The Class 10 exams will start with Maths exam and end with Social Science exam.
CBSE in a post on X on its official handle stated, “CBSE 2nd Board Examination 2026 Date Sheet (Class X) released!”
Issued by Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj, the CBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet dated 23 April is provided below:
Class 10 Phase 2 examinations are for those students who appeared in the Phase 1 exams but are dissatisfied with their marks in two or three subjects. These students can reappear for the 10th board exams in these specific subjects to improve their overall marks.
Students can improve their performance in up to three subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages.
Students who received a compartment result in the first exam or were placed in the compartment category in the previous academic session (2024-2025) can also apply.
However, those students who did not appear for three or more subjects in the first exam or failed in more than three subjects are not eligible.
In a previous notification, the CBSE issued a clarification saying that the students who could not appear for the first Class 10 board examination, irrespective of the reason, cannot sit for the CBSE 2nd Class 10 board exam.
“It is mandatory for all the students to appear in the first Board examination,” the CBSE board noted, saying that all passed and eligible students will be allowed to improve their performance in any of the three subjects out of Science, Mathematics, Social, Science and languages.
“If a student has not appeared in 3 or more subjects in the first examination, then s/he will not be allowed to appear in the 2nd examination,” the board said.
It also noted that such students will be placed in the "Essential Repeat" category and will have to take the examination only next year, during the main examinations in February.
Those students who have a Compartment in the first examination will be allowed to appear in the second examination under the Compartment Category.
“Additional subjects will not be permitted after passing class X. Students will not be allowed in stand-alone subjects,” CBSE added.
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