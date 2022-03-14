CBSE addresses Class 10 Odia paper discrepancy, to announce decision in 24 hours

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A school had raised claims with CBSE that the answer key of Odia subject in Class-10 Term 1 examination that the answers in the answer key for some questions are wrong.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday issued a press note confirming that they are looking in to the discrepancies that arose with the Odia answer key for Class 10 Term 1 Examination. The board also assured that they will announce a decision within 24 hours.
"It is known that performance of students in class-10 Term-1 examinations was communicated to all the schools by CBSE on 11.03.2022. CBSE has also made available a Dispute Redressal Mechanism on the same day to address the genuine issues of the students.
Subsequently a dispute had been received from a school regarding the Answer Key of Odia Subject in clas-10 claiming that the answers given in the answer key for some of the questions are wrong. Therefore, with a view to ascertain the factual position, an expert committee has been constituted by the board which will examine the discrepancies raised in the representation. An appropriate decision will be taken by the Board within 24 hours, on the basis of the report of the expert committee", read the note.
CBSE also informed that they had created an expert committee to look into the matter and will let the students and school know about their decision within twenty four hours. The decision will be made depending on the recommendation of the expert committee.
The Central Board has provided with an online Dispute Redressal Mechanism for CBSE term 1 Result 2021-22. Students, parents, teachers will be available to raise objections till 26 March.
Several students have taken to Twitter claiming that the CBSE Class 10 Odia question paper had several errors and grace marks have not been provided for the same. Several students also claimed that there were 12 wrong answers in the Class 10 Odia question paper.
A student wrote on Twitter, “...The answer key of Odia questions paper had 12 answer wrong. Correction has not been done in the answer key. So it is showing a huge negligence to Odia language, which is a great loss to the students who have chosen Odia as the second language. Therefore I request you to kindly reconsider the matter and check it. Please support the students for getting justice."
Another student also wrote, “Please support the students for getting justice like this also happened in english subject for 6 mark. Whole cbse student Of india got justice for subject english also we want justice for our odia!. Please pay attention toward our concern. Thanking You."
“@cbseindia29 @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia there seems to be an error in the evaluation of CBSE Term1 classX Odia subject, due to which students with 2nd language Odia have been awarded very low marks. Most of them have scored full marks in other subjects. Please rectify the marks." tagging Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CBSE, a Twitter user said.
