CBSE addresses Class 10 Odia paper discrepancy, to announce decision in 24 hours

Subsequently a dispute had been received from a school regarding the Answer Key of Odia Subject in clas-10 claiming that the answers given in the answer key for some of the questions are wrong. Therefore, with a view to ascertain the factual position, an expert committee has been constituted by the board which will examine the discrepancies raised in the representation. An appropriate decision will be taken by the Board within 24 hours, on the basis of the report of the expert committee", read the note.