‘CBSE approves open-book exams for Class 9’: Key things to know about new format

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reportedly approved a proposal to integrate open-book assessments in Class 9 from the 2026-27 academic session.

The proposal was approved by the CBSE’s Governing Body, the board’s highest decision-making authority, at a meeting held in June, the Indian Express reported.

Key things to know about CBSE's open-book new format: 1. What's the proposal? The proposal, as reported by the Indian Express, involves integrating open-book assessments in Class 9 “as part of three pen-paper assessments per term”.

It will cover core subjects like language, mathematics, science and social science.

2. Why was open-book exam approved? The proposal is said to be in line with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, which is based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

NCFSE mentions open-book tests as a possible form of assessment.

“An open-book test is one where the students have access to resources and references (e.g., textbooks, class notes, library books) while answering questions," the NCFSE states.

It adds: "These tests assess the ability to process or use available information and apply the same in various contexts. These tests shift the focus from recall to application and synthesis."

As per the Indian Express report, the minutes of the June meeting noted that the "NCFSE underscores the need to transition from rote memorisation to competency-based learning, with open-book assessments serving as a catalyst for this shift."

3. How was it approved? The pilot study The CBSE gave the green signal to the proposal after a pilot study showed “teacher support” for such assessments.

The pilot study revealed “performance challenges but also teacher support for OBAs,” the governing body noted, as per the Indian Express.

In December 2023, the CBSE had reportedly approved a pilot study on open-book assessments for Classes 9 to 12. The pilot was meant to examine aspects like completion time, and stakeholders’ perceptions.

The minutes of the meeting revealed the outcome of the pilot study: “Analysis of student performance revealed scores ranging from 12 per cent to 47 per cent, indicating challenges in effectively utilising resources and grasping interdisciplinary concepts.”

“Despite these hurdles, teachers expressed optimism about OBAs (open-book assessments), noting their potential to foster critical thinking," the report claimed.

Further, "feedback highlighted the necessity for structured guidance to help students navigate reference materials and apply knowledge contextually,” it said.

The pilot study also focused on “cross-cutting themes” from the curriculum and avoided additional reading material.