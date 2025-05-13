CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Class 10 scores OUT, 94% students pass; use voice call, SMS for quick scores

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 10 result and the scorecard will be made available at the official website, results.cbse.nic.in, shortly. Other official portals where CBSE 10th results will be available include cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in and the UMANG app.
Yes, CBSE Class 10 results have been declared. Notably, Class 12 results were announced earlier in the day.
Students can check their CBSE Board Results 2025 on official portals.
The education board has made a special provision for its students through which they can check scores via IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) or SMS.
Essential credentials needed to check CBSE Class 10 scorecard include roll number, school number, date of birth, and centre number.
DigiLocker's recent post on X states, “Exciting news for #CBSE Class X 2025 students! Your results are #ComingSoon, and #DigiLocker has made it easier than ever to access them securely and instantly. Be ready to access your result today through DigiLocker result portal: https://results.digilocker.gov.in.”
Transgender students recorded 95% pass percentage in the CBSE Class 10th Result this year, marking a slight drop of 0.30% compared to last year.
To download CBSE Class 10 scorecard from official website, follow the step-by-step guide given below:
Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in.
Step 2: Navigate to “CBSE 10th Result 2025” link.
Step 3: Provide roll number, school number, date of birth, and centre number and click on Submit.
Step 4: The user will be directed to a new page showing CBSE Class 10 result 2025 marksheet.
Step 5: Check and download the digital scorecard, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.
Delhi West and Delhi East register 95.24% and 95.07% pas rate this year. Overall, Delhi recorded 95.14% pass percentage.
Official notice issued by the CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj states that Class 10 result for the academic session 2024-25 has been declared.
The CBSE Board declares Class 10 results in CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) format. To convert CGPA into percentage, follow the simple steps provided below:
Step 1: Locate your overall CGPA score on CBSE marksheet
Step 2: Multiply the CGPA by 9.5
Step 3: The answer gives CGPA score in percentage
To check CBSE Class 10 check scores use SMS service. Follow the steps provided below:
Step 1: Create a new message
Step 2: Type cbse10<space>roll no for CBSE Class 10 result.
Step 3: Send the message to 7738299899
Step 4: The scores will be sent on the same mobile number.
CBSE official result portals haven't activated Class 10 result link yet.
A total of 22,21,636 have successfully passed CBSE Class 10.
A total of 1,41,353 students, that is 5.96% students got compartment this year.
Girls outperformed boys significantly this year in the CBSE Board 10th result by registering 95% pass percentage while boys recorded 92.63% pass rate.
To check CBSE 10th Results 2025 via Interactive Voice Response System, follow the steps provided below:
Step 1: To check CBSE 2025 Class 10 scores through IVRS, dial the number -24300699 with the area code.
Step 2: Through this voice service students will be able to hear marks of each subject.
The CBSE has declared the CBSE 10th board results 2025.
Trivandrum and Vijaywada tops as best performer, both recorded 99.79% pass rate.
In the CBSE 10th result, pass percentage recorded an improvement of 0.06 percent.
Given below is the list of details one must check on digital scorecard
Student’s Name
Date of Birth
Roll Number
Subject-wise Marks (Theory and Practical)
Total Marks
Grades (if applicable)
Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)
CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Results DECLARED!
Over 96 thousand teachers evaluated Class 10 answer scripts this year.
As per CBSE's official notice issued by the education board's Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, Class 10 results will be over 24 lakh students registered for the Class 10 exam this year.
Check CBSE Clas 10 scorecards on DigiLocker by following the below mentioned steps:
Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker portal, cbse.digitallocker.gov.in and login after registration
Step 2: Click on the "Digital Documents" tab.
Step 3: Click on CBSE Class 10 marksheet link after the result are announced
Step 4: Enter roll number and other login credentials to access digital marksheet.
Ensure that you are registered on DigiLocker beforehand to access the result
UMANG app's post on X states, “Dear Students, CBSE Class-X results will soon be available on the UMANG app and website. Stay tuned for the announcement.”
