CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Class 10 scores OUT, 94% students pass; use voice call, SMS for quick scores

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Class 10 students can download scorecard from results.cbse.nic.in by using roll number, school number, date of birth, and centre number. Stay informed about steps to check CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 and other related updates with Mint.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated13 May 2025, 02:06 PM IST
CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Students can check their Class 10 result at results.cbse.nic.in by using roll number, school number, date of birth, and centre number.
CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Students can check their Class 10 result at results.cbse.nic.in by using roll number, school number, date of birth, and centre number.

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 10 result and the scorecard will be made available at the official website, results.cbse.nic.in, shortly. Other official portals where CBSE 10th results will be available include cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in and the UMANG app.

Are CBSE Class 10 results OUT?

Yes, CBSE Class 10 results have been declared. Notably, Class 12 results were announced earlier in the day.

As soon as Class 10 results are made available on official portals, students can check their CBSE Board Results 2025 HERE

The education board has made a special provision for its students through which they can check scores via IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) or SMS.

How to check CBSE Class 10 result?

Essential credentials needed to check CBSE Class 10 scorecard include roll number, school number, date of birth, and centre number. 

Catch all CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE Updates here

 

Follow updates here:
13 May 2025, 02:06 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Transgender students record 95% pass rate

Transgender students recorded 95% pass percentage in the CBSE Class 10th Result this year, marking a slight drop of 0.30% compared to last year.

13 May 2025, 02:04 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Once scorecard link is ACTIVE, check Class 10 marks on results.cbse.nic.in

To download CBSE Class 10 scorecard from official website, follow the step-by-step guide given below:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to “CBSE 10th Result 2025” link.

Step 3: Provide roll number, school number, date of birth, and centre number and click on Submit.

Step 4: The user will be directed to a new page showing CBSE Class 10 result 2025 marksheet.

Step 5: Check and download the digital scorecard, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

13 May 2025, 01:58 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Check full list of region-wise pass percentage

13 May 2025, 01:54 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Click on this DIRECT link for Class 10 scorecard

13 May 2025, 01:51 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Delhi records 95% pass percentage

Delhi West and Delhi East register 95.24% and 95.07% pas rate this year. Overall, Delhi recorded 95.14% pass percentage.

13 May 2025, 01:48 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Official notice issued by CBSE Examination Controller | In pic

Official notice issued by the CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj states that Class 10 result for the academic session 2024-25 has been declared.

13 May 2025, 01:43 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Use THIS method to convert Class 10 CGPA into percentage

The CBSE Board declares Class 10 results in CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) format. To convert CGPA into percentage, follow the simple steps provided below:

Step 1: Locate your overall CGPA score on CBSE marksheet

Step 2: Multiply the CGPA by 9.5

Step 3: The answer gives CGPA score in percentage

13 May 2025, 01:40 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Use SMS service to check Class 10 scores

To check CBSE Class 10 check scores use SMS service. Follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Create a new message

Step 2: Type cbse10<space>roll no for CBSE Class 10 result.

Step 3: Send the message to 7738299899

Step 4: The scores will be sent on the same mobile number.

13 May 2025, 01:36 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Official result portals haven't activated Class 10 result link

CBSE official result portals haven't activated Class 10 result link yet.

13 May 2025, 01:34 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Over 22 lakh students successfully pass Class 10

A total of 22,21,636 have successfully passed CBSE Class 10.

13 May 2025, 01:29 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Check scorecard at THIS direct link

13 May 2025, 01:27 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: 5.96% students got compartment this year

A total of 1,41,353 students, that is 5.96% students got compartment this year.

13 May 2025, 01:24 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Girls outperform boys significantly

Girls outperformed boys significantly this year in the CBSE Board 10th result by registering 95% pass percentage while boys recorded 92.63% pass rate.

13 May 2025, 01:20 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Top 6 ways to access Class 10 results online and offline

CBSE's official website at results.cbse.nic.in

SMS

Digilocker

IVRS

UMANG App

Pariksha Sangam

13 May 2025, 01:18 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Class 10 scores are just a call away!

To check CBSE 10th Results 2025 via Interactive Voice Response System, follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: To check CBSE 2025 Class 10 scores through IVRS, dial the number -24300699 with the area code.

Step 2: Through this voice service students will be able to hear marks of each subject.

13 May 2025, 01:17 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Official link not activated yet!

The CBSE has declared the CBSE 10th board results 2025. The official link ‘results.cbse.nic.in’ to check the result will be activated shortly. Stay tuned for more updates.

13 May 2025, 01:15 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Trivandrum and Vijaywada tops as best performer

Trivandrum and Vijaywada tops as best performer, both recorded 99.79% pass rate.

13 May 2025, 01:13 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Pass percentage improves

In the CBSE 10th result, pass percentage recorded an improvement of 0.06 percent.

13 May 2025, 01:10 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Results announced, 93.66% students pass

Given below is the list of details one must check on digital scorecard

Student’s Name

Date of Birth

Roll Number

Subject-wise Marks (Theory and Practical)

Total Marks

Grades (if applicable)

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

13 May 2025, 01:08 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Results DECLARED!

13 May 2025, 01:04 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Over 96 thousand teachers evaluated results

Over 96 thousand teachers evaluated Class 10 answer scripts this year.

13 May 2025, 01:02 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Nearly 24 lakh students eagerly await Class 10 Board exam scores

As per CBSE's official notice issued by the education board's Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, Class 10 results will be over 24 lakh students registered for the Class 10 exam this year.

13 May 2025, 12:57 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: DigiLocker drops an UPDATE

DigiLocker's recent post on X states, “Exciting news for #CBSE Class X 2025 students! Your results are #ComingSoon, and #DigiLocker has made it easier than ever to access them securely and instantly. Be ready to access your result today through DigiLocker result portal: https://results.digilocker.gov.in.”

13 May 2025, 12:55 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: How to check Class 10 marks on DigiLocker?

Check CBSE Clas 10 scorecards on DigiLocker by following the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker portal, cbse.digitallocker.gov.in and login after registration

Step 2: Click on the "Digital Documents" tab.

Step 3: Click on CBSE Class 10 marksheet link after the result are announced

Step 4: Enter roll number and other login credentials to access digital marksheet.

Ensure that you are registered on DigiLocker beforehand to access the result

13 May 2025, 12:52 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: UMANG app's post increases suspense around Class 10 result

UMANG app's post on X states, “Dear Students, CBSE Class-X results will soon be available on the UMANG app and website. Stay tuned for the announcement.”

13 May 2025, 12:50 PM IST

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Download CBSE Class 10 scorecard from results.cbse.nic.in

Students can check and download CBSE Class 10 scorecard by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to “CBSE 10th Result 2025" link

Step 3: Provide roll number, school number, date of birth, and centre number and click on Submit.

Step 4: The user will be directed to a new page showing CBSE Class 10 result 2025 marksheet.

Step 5: Check and download the digital scorecard, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Class 10 scores OUT, 94% students pass; use voice call, SMS for quick scores
