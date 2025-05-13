CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Class 10 scores OUT, 94% students pass; use voice call, SMS for quick scores

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 10 result and the scorecard will be made available at the official website, results.cbse.nic.in, shortly. Other official portals where CBSE 10th results will be available include cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in and the UMANG app.

Are CBSE Class 10 results OUT?

Yes, CBSE Class 10 results have been declared. Notably, Class 12 results were announced earlier in the day.

As soon as Class 10 results are made available on official portals, students can check their CBSE Board Results 2025 HERE

The education board has made a special provision for its students through which they can check scores via IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) or SMS.

How to check CBSE Class 10 result?

Essential credentials needed to check CBSE Class 10 scorecard include roll number, school number, date of birth, and centre number.

DigiLocker's recent post on X states, “Exciting news for #CBSE Class X 2025 students! Your results are #ComingSoon, and #DigiLocker has made it easier than ever to access them securely and instantly. Be ready to access your result today through DigiLocker result portal: https://results.digilocker.gov.in.”

