CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Class 10 scores OUT, 94% students pass; use voice call, SMS for quick scores

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 10 result and the scorecard will be made available at the official website, results.cbse.nic.in, shortly. Other official portals where CBSE 10th results will be available include cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in and the UMANG app.
Yes, CBSE Class 10 results have been declared. Notably, Class 12 results were announced earlier in the day.
As soon as Class 10 results are made available on official portals, students can check their CBSE Board Results 2025 HERE
The education board has made a special provision for its students through which they can check scores via IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) or SMS.
Essential credentials needed to check CBSE Class 10 scorecard include roll number, school number, date of birth, and centre number.
DigiLocker's recent post on X states, “Exciting news for #CBSE Class X 2025 students! Your results are #ComingSoon, and #DigiLocker has made it easier than ever to access them securely and instantly. Be ready to access your result today through DigiLocker result portal: https://results.digilocker.gov.in.”
Transgender students recorded 95% pass percentage in the CBSE Class 10th Result this year, marking a slight drop of 0.30% compared to last year.
To download CBSE Class 10 scorecard from official website, follow the step-by-step guide given below:
Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in.
Step 2: Navigate to “CBSE 10th Result 2025” link.
Step 3: Provide roll number, school number, date of birth, and centre number and click on Submit.
Step 4: The user will be directed to a new page showing CBSE Class 10 result 2025 marksheet.
Step 5: Check and download the digital scorecard, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.