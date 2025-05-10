CBSE Board Class 10th 12th Result 2025: Steps to download, expected date, time, websites and more

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is most likely to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exam results next week on its official websites. Though the dates have not been announced as of yet, candidates are advised to keep tracking the official websites.

Candidates waiting for the results can check them at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and the UMANG app.

Earlier in 2024, the CBSE announced the Class 10 and 12 results on 13 May for the exams which took place between 15 February to 13 March.

Yearwise, the CBSE pass percentages were 93.60% for Class 10 and 87.98% for Class 12 in 2024. While it was 93.12% for Class 10 and 87.33% for Class 12 in 2023. In 2022, 94.40% for Class 10 and 92.71% for Class 12 passed the exam.

CBSE Board Class 10th 12th Result 2025: Steps to check results Step 1: Visit the official website – cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the Class 10/12 result link.

Step 3: Log-in using credentials such as registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the CBSE Class 12 result for future use.

CBSE Board Class 10th 12th Result 2025: How to check CBSE results via IVRS Candidates can check their results on the following official websites – results.cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE Board Class 10th 12th Result 2025: How to check Class 10, 12 marksheets from DigiLocker Step 1: Open official DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Log in with existing credentials or sign up for a new account.

Step 3: Go to the CBSE Results section, located under the “Education” or “Results” tab.

Step 4: Enter CBSE roll number, school number, and other required details

Step 5: Access Class 10 or Class 12 results

Step 6: Download for future reference

CBSE Board Class 10th 12th Result 2025: How to check through UMANG App? Step 1: Download the UMANG App

Step 2: Create an account and login with registered number

Step 3: Click on the link to check CBSE Class 10/12 result 2025

Step 4: Enter details like roll number and submit

Step 5: Check result displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download for future reference

CBSE Board Class 10th 12th Result 2025: How to check via SMS Step 1: Open the SMS application on the mobile phone and type an SMS in the following format:

a) For 10th: cbse10

b) For 12th: cbse12

Step 2: Send this SMS to 7738299899.

Step 3: CBSE results 2025 will be sent as an SMS to the same number.

CBSE Board Class 10th 12th Result 2025: Candidates appeared for the board exam According to the official figures, 24.12 lakh students attended CBSE Class 10 exams across 84 subjects, while 17.88 lakh students attended CBSE Class 12 exams across 120 subjects.

CBSE Board Class 10th 12th Result 2025: Passing percentage and grace marks A candidate who appeared for CBSE exam secures 33 per cent marks is declared pass. But if he or she misses the percent by 1 marks or so, decision may be taken to award the grace mark(s).