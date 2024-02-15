CBSE Board Exam 2024 LIVE News: The Central Board of Secondary Education will begin the CBSE Board Exam 2024 from today i.e. from February 15 onwards. CBSE Class 10 board examination will be conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024 and Class 12 board examination will be held from February 15 to April 2, 2024. This year, more than 39 lakh candidates will appear for the examination from 26 countries in India and abroad. The CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2024 is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am on all exam days, however, the end timing will be 1:30 pm for the majority of the papers while some exams will end at 12:30 pm. Therefore, students are advised to reach at their respective exam centres at least 30 to 45 minutes before the commencement of the exam.
CBSE Board Exam 2024: Before the exams begins, here are some important instructions for students
Candidates who will appear for the board examination this year can check the list of instructions given below:
Reach the exam centre 30 to 45 minutes before the start of the examination. The examination will begin at 10.30 am
Carry your admit card and other documents mentioned in the admit card on all exam days.
Bring your own stationery (blue or black ballpoint pen, pencil and eraser) to the exam centre.
Do not carry any electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatch, and calculators to the examination hall.
Read the instructions on the question paper carefully
Read the questions carefully before answering them.
Do not write anything on the question papers.
Don't leave the examination hall without permission.
Do not talk or engage in any unfair practices in the examination hall
Candidates residing in Delhi should leave their homes early, and as advised, can use the metro services to reach the exam centres on time
CBSE advisory for 10th and 12th board students: 5 things to know
Check CBSE advisory for 10th and 12th board students
-The board has instructed students to reach the examination hall by 10:00 am and warned that entry will not be allowed after that. “Only those students will be allowed to enter the examination centre by 10:00 am. After this no student will be allowed," it said
-The CBSE has advised the students to use the Delhi Metro for commuting to the examination halls as the metro services are running without disruptions.
-The board has requested students from other parts of the country and the world to plan their journeys to examination halls keeping in mind the local conditions, traffic, weather conditions, distance from the examination hall, etc.
-The schools are requested by the CBSE to help the candidates and guide them properly on the examination day.
-The CBSE has asked the students to make all the arrangements in advance so that they don't face unnecessary hassles at the last minute.
Number of students appearing for CBSE class 10, 12 exams 2024
More than 39 lakh students in Class 10th and 12th will appear for the board examinations of which 5,80,192 students are from Delhi, which is the epicentre of farmers' protests.
CBSE instructions for students amid farmers protest
"Due to the prevailing situation in Delhi it is expected that there will be traffic-related problems which may cause delay in reaching the examination centre," the CBSE advisory stated. The CBSE has advised the students to use the Delhi Metro for commuting to the examination halls as the metro services are running without disruptions
CBSE Class 10, 12 exams begin today
CBSE Class 10 board examination will be conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024 and Class 12 board examination will be held from February 15 to April 2, 2024
