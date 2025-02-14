CBSE Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 board exams are scheduled to begin on February 15, 2025.

As students make last minute preparations it's time to know important exam day instructions for a pleasant experience without any hassles. CBSE released a list permitting the following items in the exam centre.

Students must carry admit card and school identity card to the exam centre on the exam day.

Permitted stationery items include transparent pouch, geometry box, pencil box, blue or royal blue ink ball point or gel pen, scale, writing pad and eraser.

Other permitted items are analogue watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass and money.

List of items not allowed in the exam centre Textual material, printed or written bits of papers and calculator.

Communication devices such as mobile phone, bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band, smart watch, camera, and others are not allowed inside exam hall.

Other barred items are wallet, goggles, handbags, pouches, eatables and other items which could be used for unfair means. Dress Code: It is mandatory for students appearing in the board exams to wear their respective school uniforms.

Arrival Time: Students must arrive at the examination centre at least 30-45 minutes before the reporting time as the exam will commence at 10:30 am. This will give them sufficient time to check the seating arrangement displayed on the notice board and move to their allotted seats.

Question Paper Reading Time: Students must use the 15-minute reading time effectively to think about answers, understand the question paper pattern, marking scheme, and implement effective time allocation.