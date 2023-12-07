CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2024 next year. The exams will begin in February and will conclude by April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, CBSE confirmed that 2024 board exams will begin on February 15 and informed that these exams will span around 55 days and are expected to get over by April 10, 2024.

Also read: Delhi school admission: Here's the timeline for pre-primary admission, from ongoing registration to closure of process The official release read, “CBSE will conduct Board examinations for the academic year 2023-24 for classes 10 and 12 from the 15th of February 2023 onwards. These examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by the 10th of April 2024." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Delhi schools: From point criteria, age relaxation to registration fee. Top 10 points about entry-level admission The board is expected to release the date sheets or time tables of final exams on its official website, cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. by the last week of December. However, Practical exam dates have already been announced.

Also read: CBSE to scrap division, distinction in Class 10, 12 board exams. Check details here Practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin on January 1 and will conclude on February 15. Students of Class 10 and 12, in north Indian states that experience harsh winter months, have been already giving their practical examinations including internal assessments. These assessments began on November 14 and will conclude on December 14.

Also read: Winter vacation of Delhi schools reduced to six days. Check dates Sample question papers for Class 10 and 12 are available on CBSE's website at cbseacademic.nic.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is how to download CBSE board exam date sheet 2023:

Step 1: Go to CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Next click on latest @CBSE {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Open the Class X or Class XII date sheet and download the PDF.

Step 4: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Last year, CBSE Board exam date sheet was released in last week of December. CBSE Board has not yet revealed the date and time of release of the exam schedule but it is expected to be released around the same time this year as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024 to begin from THIS date. Details here Earlier this week CBSE announced that it will not award any division, distinction or aggregate of marks in class 10 and 12 board exams. The official release stated, “In this regard, it is informed that the sub-section 40.1 (iii) of Chapter-7 of the Examination Bye-Laws stipulate that “'No overall division/distinction/aggregate shall be awarded'."

The statement further read, "Also, if a candidate has offered more than 5 subjects, the decision to determine the best 5 subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer. Further, it is informed that the Board does not calculate/declare/inform percentage of marks.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.