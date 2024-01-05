CBSE Board Exam datesheet 2024: Central Board revises schedule of class 10th, 12th; Timetable with new dates here
CBSE Board Exam datesheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised datesheet for the CBSE Board Exams 2024. Changes have been made to the exam dates of some subjects for Class 10 and Class 12.
CBSE Board Exam datesheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education released the revised CBSE Board Exam 2024 datesheet on January 4. Earlier, the Board released a datesheet on December 12, 2023. Students can check the revised timetable for classes 10 and 12 on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.