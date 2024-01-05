CBSE Board Exam datesheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education released the revised CBSE Board Exam 2024 datesheet on January 4. Earlier, the Board released a datesheet on December 12, 2023. Students can check the revised timetable for classes 10 and 12 on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: CBSE releases date sheet for class 10, 12 Board Exams. Details here CBSE board has made these changes given the JEE Main and other competitive examinations.

Also read: NCERT clarifies on India to Bharat name change in school textbooks: ‘Too premature to comment’ Some changes were made in the new schedule to the exam dates of a few subjects of Class 10. The Class 10 Tibetan exam was earlier scheduled to take place on March 4 and has been preponed to February 23. The class 10 Retail exam was earlier scheduled to take place on February 16 has been postponed to February 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: CBSE to offer psychological counseling for 10th, and12th students and parents from today The Board also made some changes to the class 12 exam schedule. The CBSE class 12 Fashion Studies exam was earlier scheduled to take place on March 11 has been postponed to March 21.

Also read: CBSE to scrap division, distinction in Class 10, 12 board exams. Check details here CBSE Class 10 board examinations are scheduled to begin on February 15 and to conclude on March 13. The Class 12 board examination will begin on February 15 and will conclude on April 2. Both Class 10 and 12 board examinations will be conducted in single shifts. The board exam will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm on all days.

Also read: NCERT panel recommends replacing India with ‘Bharat’ in school textbooks Here are the steps to download the revised date sheet for candidates who will appear for the board examination this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Click on CBSE Board Exam 2024 followed by the revised datesheet for Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the final dates. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference. For more related details and updates, candidates must check the official website of CBSE.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!