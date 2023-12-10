CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 exams soon. Earlier, it was reported that the date sheet would be released on Saturday. Reports have now stated that the date sheet could be out anytime soon now. Generally, CBSE releases the date sheets or time tables of the classes around one to one-and-a-half months before the exams.

Once the Class 10, 12 date sheet is out, students can download the time table from the official website of the CBSE i.e. cbse.gov.in.

Earlier, in July, it was announced that the time table for academic year 2023-24, will begin on 15 February 2024, and will conclude on 10 April. Last year, the date sheet for the Class 10, 12 exams was released on 29 December.

Here's how to download the date sheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 exam 2024

-Visit the CBSE board official website, cbse.gov.in.

-On the homepage, click on, ‘Main Website’ option.

-Go to the ‘Latest @ CBSE’ section, click on ‘CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2024’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2024’.

-CBSE date sheet 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

-Download and save the CBSE 2024 date sheet on your device.

Meanwhile, CBSE will not award any division, distinction or aggregate of marks in class 10 and 12 board exams. The official release from the Board state, “The CBSE is receiving requests from various person to intimate the criteria for calculating the percentage of the students in the Board's examinations."

"In this regard, it is informed that the sub-section 40.1 (iii) of Chapter-7 of the Examination Bye-Laws stipulate that “'No overall division/distinction/aggregate shall be awarded.'"

The statement further added, "Also, if a candidate has offered more than 5 subjects, the decision to determine the best 5 subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer. Further, it is informed that the Board does not calculate/declare/inform percentage of marks.

The Board further added that it does not calculate, declare or inform the percentage of marks.

"If the percentage of marks is required for higher education or in employment, the calculation if any, may be done by the admitting institution or employer," he said. Earlier, the CBSE also did away with the practice of issuing merit lists to avoid unhealthy competition.

