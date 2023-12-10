CBSE board exams 2024: Class 10, 12 date sheet soon on cbse.gov.in; here's how to download and other details
Board exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 exams from the official website i.e. cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 exams soon. Earlier, it was reported that the date sheet would be released on Saturday. Reports have now stated that the date sheet could be out anytime soon now. Generally, CBSE releases the date sheets or time tables of the classes around one to one-and-a-half months before the exams.