CBSE Board Exams 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams 2025 for Class 10 and 12 is set to begin from Saturday, i.e. February 15. As students focus on exam preparation, it's natural for many questions to arise. To help manage exam stress and support preparation, CBSE has compiled a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) with helpful answers.

CBSE Board exam date: CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams are scheduled to begin on February 15 with Class 10 will conclude on March 13 while Class 12 will conclude on April 2. The exams will be conducted in single shift from 10.30 am - 1.30 pm. The board has also released the admit card for the exams which can be downloaded from cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board 2025 Exams FAQs 1. Are pre-board examinations marks considered in the board examinations? On this CBSE answered, saying, "No, the marks obtained in the pre-board examination are not added or included in the Board examination marks.

2. Do examiners deduct marks for exceeding word limit and spelling mistakes, especially in language papers? “No marks are deducted for exceeding the word limit, CBSE said. However, the board added that “marks for spelling mistakes and other errors are deducted in the Language Papers.”

3. I get very tensed when my friends tell me that they have revised the entire syllabus 2-3 times. I have not yet completed even once The board asked students to “not panic and just focus on your preparation. Draw a daily time table and be regular with your practice.”

4. Is whitener allowed in board exams? “Use of whitener is not permitted,” CBSE said.

5. Can we use gel pen? Yes, Blue or royal blue ink gel pens can be used.

6. Will questions in the Board exams be asked from the sample paper? Denying this, CBSE explained, “Sample question papers help you know the design, pattern and types of questions. Questions in the examination may be from any part of the syllabus. So, prepare thoroughly from the entire syllabus.”

7. Is it compulsory to write answers in same sequence as in question paper? "No, you may attempt those questions in the beginning which you know best, but, make sure that you write correct answer number to each question."

8. My writing speed is very slow and because of that I am not able to complete my paper. Can something be done? The CBSE answered saying, “Write the answer and practice so that your speed improves. Before writing any answer during exam, organise your ideas and try to write your answer in points, if short of time. Never omit an entire question.”

9. Many times it is heard just before the examination that the paper has leaked and question papers are available on social media CBSE has a fool proof system of conducting examinations. Do not pay attention to such rumours and unverified news. However if such information comes to your notice, you should immediately contact CBSE by e-mail or phone.

10. I am scared of board exams and despite studying the whole year, I am not confident. I also make silly mistakes. What can I do to overcome this? The board said, “Do not worry . Stay relaxed. Always write down while revising topics. Practice regularly to solve sample papers within time limit. This will help you gain confidence and also retain the subject matter." It added, "Read the questions carefully before writing. Take regular breaks and relax during practice.”

11. Is it mandatory to pass in Theory and Practical Exams separately at Class 12th? “Qualifying marks in each subject of external exam are 33 percent. However, in subject with practical works, one must obtain 33 percent marks in theory and 33 percent marks in practical separately in addition to 33 percent marks in aggregate, in order to qualify in that subject.”

12. Will I be allowed to go to the washroom during the exam? Yes, you will be allowed along with an invigilator who will accompany you.

13. How do I deal with exam related stress? Recognize your negative thoughts. Once you closely examine these thoughts you'll see how unrealistic they are. Challenge the thoughts that say you are a failure and that you can't succeed. Remind yourself that it was just another exam and with effort, you will do better in your next attempt.

For more such FAQs, click here

CBSE Board Exams 2025: What to carry to the examination hall and what are barred items? Permitted items students can carry Admit Card and school identity card (for regular students)

Stationery items i.e., Transparent Pouch, Geometry/Pencil Box, Blue/Royal Blue Ink/Ball Point/Gel Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Eraser etc

Analogue Watch, Transparent Water Bottle

Metro Card, Bus Pass, Money

Prohibited items Stationery item such as: textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Calculator, pen drives, calculator, log table, electronic pen/ scanner, etc.

Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, Smart Watch, Camera, etc.

Items like wallet, goggles, handbags, pouches etc,