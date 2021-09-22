In a bid to provide transparent, tamper proof and paperless certificates, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided a solution called ‘academic documents’ using Blockchain technology to record its result certificates in a linked chain structure.

The ‘Academic BlockChain Document’ can be used by various educational institutes for verification at the time of admission for higher studies. It can also be used companies for job offers.

This network is established with nodes at Bengaluru, Pune and Jaipur. Presently, the certificate chain is managed by NIC at its data centres.

The result certificates are kept in a distributed manner at different locations involving multiple stakeholders, protecting them against any attempt of tampering, under this technology, officials said.

“CBSE’s Academic (BlockChain) Documents or ABCD has been established using Blockchain technology to record the certificates in a linked chain structure. To begin with, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made available digitally signed certificates of class 10 and 12 for years 2019-2021 and will gradually push the certificates of previous years in the coming months."

"Upon issuance of new certificates by CBSE, the digitally signed certificates will be sent to the Blockchain-based system creating an additional secure link," a senior official of the CBSE said.

“One of the challenges usually faced is verification of the authenticity of certificates produced by candidates for admissions, jobs, loans, among others. The verification of correctness and genuineness of the certificates with universities or boards concerned requires considerable effort and processing time."

"Hence most of the times, the institutes and organisations insist on production of original certificates by the candidates. The Academic (BlockChain) Documents address these challenges regarding verification of documents produced by the candidates," the official added.

The board had earlier developed its own digital academic repository called ‘Parinam Manjusha’ in 2016. This repository has been integrated with the National e-Governance Division’s (NeGD) digital locker platform.

"At present, result data of class 10 and 12 examinees of 18 years -- 2004 to 2021 -- is available online for downloading of digital academic documents by students and verification by employers and higher education institutions.

"Approximately, 12 crore digital real time generated, digitally signed and PKI based QR coded academic documents such as marks sheets, migration certificates and pass certificates are available in this repository," the CBSE official said.

