The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exam will be declared soon.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) examination results will also be declared soon.

Central Board of Secondary Education and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations have not released any official update on result date.

The results will be available on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in and CISCE on cisce.org.

Students are advised to keep checking the the boards' website for the Class 10 and 12 board exam Term 1 results.

These results would not be the marker of Pass, Compartment or Essential repeat category.

The final result of Class 10,12 board examinations would be declared after the Term 2 examination.

The CBSE Term I examination was conducted from 30 November to 11 December for Class 10 and 1 December to 22 December last year for Class 12 across the country.

CISCE Term I examination was conducted from 15 November to 6 December for Class 10 and 22 November to 20 December last year for Class 12.

Apart from the official websites, CBSE Term I Results can be checked on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in, the result will also be available for all appeared candidates on the UMANG website and also via SMS.

CISCE Term I Results will be available only on the official website- cisce.org.

How to download CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 marksheet:

Go to the official websites of CBSE -- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Click on CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result 2022 (Link not activated yet)

Enter your credentials.

Click on login and your CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download your CBSE term 1 marksheet

CBSE Term 1 Results 2022: How to check on Digilocker

Visit the digilocker.gov.in website.

Enter your registered mobile number on login page.

Click on CBSE Under the ‘education’ section of the DigiLocker.

Select “Class 10 passing certificate and Class 10 mark sheet" or “Class 12 passing certificate and Class 12 mark sheet".

Enter year, name, and roll number.

CBSE term 1 mark sheet will be shown.

Download the mark sheet and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

