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CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2027: Check subject-wise datesheets as exams begin in February

Class 10 examinations will be conducted across 83 subjects, whereas Class 12 students will be assessed in 121 subjects.

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Published6 Nov 2026, 07:39 PM IST
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CBSE announces Class 10, 12 board exam schedule for 2027; exams to begin on February 16.
CBSE announces Class 10, 12 board exam schedule for 2027; exams to begin on February 16.(HT)
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in February 2027. According to the notification issued on November 6, the examinations will begin on February 16, 2027, with both sets of board exams scheduled to start at 10:30 am.

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“In Class X, students will appear in 83 subjects and in Class XII, students will appear in 121 subjects. The Date Sheets are being released 101 days in advance of the commencement of examinations,” CBSE said in its notice.

The CBSE said it had considered the tentative schedules of major entrance examinations for Class 12 students while preparing the board exam timetable. “Every effort has been made to complete the Board Examinations well before the commencement of such entrance examinations, enabling students to manage their preparation effectively,” the board said.

As per CBSE data, more than 26.5 lakh students have registered for the Class 10 examinations, while over 19.18 lakh students have enrolled for Class 12 board exams.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

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