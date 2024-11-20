CBSE Exam Dates: The Central Board Secondary Examination (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that the exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin from February 15, 2025 onwards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The board stated that the Class 10 board exams will conclude on March 18, while Class 12 board exams will end on April 4.

The detailed date sheet has been released on the official CBSE website and the exams will begin at 10:30 am on all days.

"CBSE has prepared the date sheet for the examinations scheduled from 15.02.2025. While preparing the date sheet...A sufficient gap has been given between two subjects generally offered by a student in both classes," the CBSE said in a statement.

According to the schedule, exams for CBSE Secondary School Examination 2025 will commence on February 15 and go on till March 18, 2025. The Science exam is slated for February 20, 2025, running from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, while the Social Science (087) exam will be conducted on February 25, 2025.

The Mathematics exam is slated to take place on March 10 and the Hindi exam on February 28.

Apart from this, for the CBSE Senior School Certificate Exam 2025, the physics exam is slated to be held on February 21, 2025, while the exam for mass media studies will be conducted on March 7, 2025.

The chemistry exam is scheduled to take place on February 27, 2025, and the Business studies exam will take place on February 22.

Moreover, the Geography exam will be conducted on February 24.

The CBSE noted, "The date sheet has been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure no two exams chosen by a student fall on the same date."

This is for the first time that the CBSE has issued the date sheets nearly 86 days before the start of the examinations. CBSE emphasized, as ANI quoted, “Compared to 2024, the release this year is 23 days earlier. This has been possible due to the timely submission of the LOC by schools."

The board added, "Students can begin preparations well in advance, helping them overcome examination stress and perform better. Families and teachers can plan their schedules, including summer vacations and evaluation duties, without disrupting non-board class studies. Schools, especially those serving as exam centres, will have ample time to plan their academic activities accordingly.

Steps to download time table online @cbse.gov.in: Students going to appear in high school and intermediate board exams of CBSE can download their date sheets online.

Here are the steps:

Step 1: Open the official website of CBSE: cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on CBSE 10th date sheet 2025/CBSE 12th date sheet 2025 link

Step 3: A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: View and download it