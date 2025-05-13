CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2025 LIVE: Step-by-step guide to check results on cbse.gov.in; DIRECT LINK, other details here

The wait for the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 results is over as it will most likely be out between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm today. Students can check results on official websites like cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in and the UMANG app.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 results on the official website? Check the official website at cbse.gov.in. 2. Tap on the CBSE Class 10 or 12 board Result 2025 link on the homepage.

3. Fill your credentials to login

4. Click on submit.

5. You can view the result displayed on the screen.

6. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for further references.

CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2025: How to check on DigiLocker? Check the DigiLocker’s official website: digilocker.gov.in. 2. Login with your required credentials or sign up for a new account if you don’t already have one.

3. Navigate to the CBSE Results section, usually placed under the “Education” or “Results” tab.

4. Mention your CBSE roll number, school number, and other necessary details according to instructions.

5. After putting the details, you should be able to view your Class 10 or Class 12 results.

CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2025: List of things you must see on digital scorecard Student’s Name

Date of Birth

Roll Number

Subject-wise Marks (Theory and Practical)

Total Marks

Grades (if applicable)

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

Name of the Examination and Board.

When were CBSE Class 10, Class 12 exams conducted this year? CBSE’s Class 10 board exams began on February 15 and concluded on March 1. These exams took place in single shifts, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on all exam days, whereas for the Class 12 board examination from, it was held between February 15 to April 4, 2025, and was held in single shifts from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on all days. Over 42 lakh students sat for the CBSE board examinations this year.

Students can obtain answer sheets' photocopies before applying for verification/re-evaluation The board's new change in its post-result activities includes permitting students to obtain photocopies of answer sheets prior to applying for verification/re-evaluation. Earlier, students applied for verification of marks first after applying for photocopies of answer sheets and then re-evaluation of their results.

According to CBSE the new system gives students a chance to view their answer sheets prior to applying for re-checking which will give them clarity on the marks received, specific remarks and any errors made.

"A candidate after obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer book in the first step can decide whether to opt for Verification of marks which entails posting/totaling of marks or any unevaluated questions or Re-evaluation whereby the candidate requests for re-evaluation of a question or questions thereof. A candidate can apply for either Verification of marks or Re-evaluation or both as per due procedure after obtaining-photocopy of answer book,” CBSE stated.

CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2025: What is the minimum percentage to pass? Students must secure 33% marks by combining both theory and internal assessments to qualify class 10 exams, whereas for Class 12, students must attain 33% marks separately in both theory and practical exams.

CBSE Class12 results 2025: Last year's pass percentage A total of 16,21,224 students sat for the Class 12 exams, out of which 14,26,420 students successfully cleared. The overall pass percentage stood at 87.98%. This was slight better from the 87.33% pass rate recorded in 2023. Girls continued to outperform boys with a pass percentage of 91.52%, in comparison to 85.12% for boys. Additionally, over 24,000 students scored above 95%, while over one lakh students attained scores more than 90%.