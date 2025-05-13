CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2025 soon: A step-by-step guide on how to check results on DigiLocker

The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) is reportedly set to announce Class 10, 12 results between 10 am and 1 pm today, bringing the long wait to an end. Besides checking results on official websites cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, students can check it at results.digilocker.gov.in or the DigiLocker app.

“CBSE Class X & XII Results 2025 – Coming Soon! Get ready to check your results quickly and securely via #DigiLocker. Activate your account today to avoid last-minute hassle: https://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse,” DigiLocker said in a post on X.

CBSE Class 10, 12 results: Step-by-Step guide to check on DigiLocker Go to the official DigiLocker website: http://www.digilocker.gov.in or DigiLocker app. 2. Log in using your registered mobile number.

3. Navigate to the “Issued Documents” section.

4. Select “Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi” from the list of issuers.

5. Choose “Class 10 Marksheet” or “Class 12 Marksheet” as per your examination.

6. Mention Year of Passing and CBSE Roll Number.

7. Select the “Get Document” to check your digital marksheet

8. You can download and save the document for future reference.

CBSE Class 10, 12 results: How to check it on the official website? Check the official website — cbse.gov.in — and click on the “Results” tab. 2. Tap the link for Class 10 or Class 12, as applicable.

3. Fill your login credentials, namely roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

4. Press “Submit” to view

5. Your results will appear on the screen. Download it for future references.

What will CBSE Class 10, 12 results digital scorecards mention? Student’s Name, Date of Birth, Roll Number, Subject-wise Marks (Theory and Practical), Total Marks, Grades (if applicable), Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail), Name of the Examination and Board.

The CBSE declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results on May 13 last year. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 was at 87.98%, whereas Class 10 saw a higher pass rate which stood at 93.60%.