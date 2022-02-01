CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 results: Check here for dates, process, websites

CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 results: Check here for dates, process, websites1 min read . 06:35 PM IST
Spokesperson Rama Sharma said that whether the class 10, 12 term 1 results will be announced this week will be informed soon.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is will very likely declare the term one results this week for the board examinations held in November and December.
Candidates are advised to check results on the official website of CBSE on cbse.gov.in and CISCE on cisce.org.
The CBSE Board has already said that it won't announce Term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after the Term 2 exams.
The format of the CBSE Term 1 board exam was multiple-choice questions and the Term 2 papers will be based on subjective format.
Apart from the official websites, here is how students can check their results
DigiLocker
The CBSE Term 1's results will be available on the DigiLocker app and website-- digilocker.gov.in. CBSE board mark sheets, certificates, and migration certificates are also issued through DigiLockers.
UMANG App
Students can also check results on UMANG App (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance). The app can be downloaded from Google PlayStore as well as App Store (iOS). The app is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).
