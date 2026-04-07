CBSE Class 10 board exam result date: When will it be announced? Check ways to download and login details

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce Class 10 results by April 20, marking a shift from its usual timeline due to upcoming changes in the examination system, according to Indian Express. In previous years, CBSE has generally released Class 10 results during the second week of May.

Starting from the 2026 academic session, the board plans to introduce two board exams.

However, the CBSE has not yet officially announced the Class 10 result date. The board conducted the secondary examinations between February 17 and March 11 this year.

Once the results are declared, students will be able to access and download their marksheets from official websites such as results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and cbse.nic.in. Schools will also receive the results directly on their registered email IDs.

Login details Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready in advance to access their CBSE Class 10 results 2026 once they are out. These details include the roll number, date of birth, school number, and admit card ID. It is also recommended that candidates keep a copy of their admit card handy to ensure a smooth and hassle-free process while checking their results.

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The CBSE will issue Class 10 digital academic documents, including marksheets, migration certificates, and pass certificates, through its academic repository “Parinam Manjusha,” which is integrated with the DigiLocker platform. Students will receive their DigiLocker login credentials via SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

Moreover, the CBSE Class 10 results 2026 will be accessible through the Android app “DigiResults,” and students can also check their results on the UMANG platform.

Three-language formula from Class 6; two levels of science, maths for Class 9 Meanwhile, the CBSE has unveiled a new curriculum, announcing a phased rollout of the three-language formula beginning in Class 6 and the introduction of a two-level system for mathematics and science in Class 9 from the 2026–27 academic session, officials said on Friday, according to PTI.

Under the National Education Policy, the three-language formula will come into effect for Class 6 starting in 2026. Meanwhile, Class 9 students will see the introduction of a two-tier structure in mathematics and science, offering mandatory standard courses along with optional advanced-level subjects.

"Languages are organised through a structured three-language framework across stages: R1, R2 and R3. As per recommendations of new National Curriculum Framework (NCF), two of these three languages must be native to India. In continuation of the board's phased implementation of multilingual education, a third language will be made mandatory from Class 6 with effect from the academic session 2026-27, ensuring that every learner studies at least two Indian languages," PTI quoted a senior board official as saying.

"While it is desirable that the same scheme of languages is adopted, under exceptional circumstances for students returning from foreign schools where the third language studied till Class 8 or 9 is not available in domestic schools, such students may be exempted as per approved norms. However, such students will be required to study the total number of subjects as stipulated in the scheme of studies," the official added.

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An official said that R3-level textbooks will be introduced in Class 6 this year, with students expected to take their board examinations in 2031, by which time the full framework, including the three-language formula, will be completely implemented.

The official also highlighted a significant structural change in mathematics and science from the 2026–27 academic session, with the introduction of a two-level system. All students will study the standard curriculum and sit for a common three-hour, 80-mark examination, they said, noting that those seeking higher proficiency will have the option to take an additional advanced-level paper in one or both subjects.

This advanced component will be a separate one-hour exam carrying 25 marks, aimed at assessing higher-order thinking and deeper conceptual understanding, they said.

They further mentioned while appearing for the standard exam will be mandatory for all students, the advanced paper will be optional. The official clarified that marks from the advanced paper will not be included in the overall aggregate; instead, students scoring 50% or more will have their advanced-level achievement indicated separately on their mark sheets.

The two-level system in mathematics and science, comprising standard and advanced options, will be introduced for Class 9 students starting in the 2026–27 academic session. The first batch of students under this system will appear for their Class 10 board exams in 2028, the report noted.

The board is also reportedly set to introduce computational thinking and artificial intelligence as compulsory subjects for Classes 9 and 10. Initially, these will be taught as modules with internal assessments in the current academic year, and will become full board exam subjects for Class 10 by 2029. These topics are already being introduced for students from Classes 3 to 8 this academic session, official said.