 CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2024: English exam on 26 February; here are some last minute preparation tips | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 23 2024 15:58:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.50 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 759.40 -0.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,420.90 0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.70 -0.54%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 411.60 -0.65%
Business News/ Education / CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2024: English exam on 26 February; here are some last minute preparation tips
BackBack

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2024: English exam on 26 February; here are some last minute preparation tips

 Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

CBSE Board Exams 2024: CBSE Class 10 exams to conduct English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) exam on 26 February, here are some of the tips for students anxious about preparations and time management.

CBSE Board exams 2024: Last minute preparation tipPremium
CBSE Board exams 2024: Last minute preparation tip

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 2024 exams which began on 15 February will be conducting English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) exam on Monday i.e. on 26 February. The two hour exam will begin at 10.30 am and continue till 1.30 pm. Ahead of the exams, there is tension among students around preparations and how to manage time.

Here are some four last minute preparation tips

Also Read: CBSE to conduct open-book exam trials in English, Mathematics, Science for classes 9-12 soon, says 'no plans for...'

Practice grammar thoroughly

Grammar is not something which can be understood by just reading. A lot of practice is essentially to get a hold of it. Grammar practice is not just needed for solving but also to write your English exam. Structuring the sentences properly is essential in an English exam. Be it the comprehension part or literature, wrong sentence structures can bring your score down. 

Also Read: CBSE 10th 12th exams 2024: 5 time management tips to ace your examinations

Solve sample papers

In order to get a better understanding of the type and pattern of the exam will be there, it is always better to try out a few sample papers. It will not only help you to manage your time well but will also help you practice your subject from the exam point of view. It will also help in understanding as which section in the exam carries how much weightage. 

Also Read: Board Exams 2024: Out-of-syllabus topic or error in question paper? CBSE issues new protocol to address it | Read here

Read your textbook

Read your textbook chapters thoroughly as it will help you solve literature questions. Reading will also help you in understanding the unseen passages. 

Practice letter writing and paragraph writing

These two carry 5 marks each and writing letter in a correct manner will score you good marks. Refer to previous question papers, you will understand as how and what type of letter and paragraph writing were asked. According to that you can do some writing and prepare yourself for the exam. 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 24 Feb 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App