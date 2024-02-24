The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 2024 exams which began on 15 February will be conducting English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) exam on Monday i.e. on 26 February. The two hour exam will begin at 10.30 am and continue till 1.30 pm. Ahead of the exams, there is tension among students around preparations and how to manage time.

Here are some four last minute preparation tips

Practice grammar thoroughly

Grammar is not something which can be understood by just reading. A lot of practice is essentially to get a hold of it. Grammar practice is not just needed for solving but also to write your English exam. Structuring the sentences properly is essential in an English exam. Be it the comprehension part or literature, wrong sentence structures can bring your score down.

Solve sample papers

In order to get a better understanding of the type and pattern of the exam will be there, it is always better to try out a few sample papers. It will not only help you to manage your time well but will also help you practice your subject from the exam point of view. It will also help in understanding as which section in the exam carries how much weightage.

Read your textbook

Read your textbook chapters thoroughly as it will help you solve literature questions. Reading will also help you in understanding the unseen passages.

Practice letter writing and paragraph writing

These two carry 5 marks each and writing letter in a correct manner will score you good marks. Refer to previous question papers, you will understand as how and what type of letter and paragraph writing were asked. According to that you can do some writing and prepare yourself for the exam.

