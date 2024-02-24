CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2024: English exam on 26 February; here are some last minute preparation tips
CBSE Board Exams 2024: CBSE Class 10 exams to conduct English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) exam on 26 February, here are some of the tips for students anxious about preparations and time management.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 2024 exams which began on 15 February will be conducting English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) exam on Monday i.e. on 26 February. The two hour exam will begin at 10.30 am and continue till 1.30 pm. Ahead of the exams, there is tension among students around preparations and how to manage time.