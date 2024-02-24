Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Education / CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2024: English exam on 26 February; here are some last minute preparation tips

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2024: English exam on 26 February; here are some last minute preparation tips

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • CBSE Board Exams 2024: CBSE Class 10 exams to conduct English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) exam on 26 February, here are some of the tips for students anxious about preparations and time management.

CBSE Board exams 2024: Last minute preparation tip

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 2024 exams which began on 15 February will be conducting English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) exam on Monday i.e. on 26 February. The two hour exam will begin at 10.30 am and continue till 1.30 pm. Ahead of the exams, there is tension among students around preparations and how to manage time.

Here are some four last minute preparation tips

Also Read: CBSE to conduct open-book exam trials in English, Mathematics, Science for classes 9-12 soon, says 'no plans for...'

Practice grammar thoroughly

Grammar is not something which can be understood by just reading. A lot of practice is essentially to get a hold of it. Grammar practice is not just needed for solving but also to write your English exam. Structuring the sentences properly is essential in an English exam. Be it the comprehension part or literature, wrong sentence structures can bring your score down.

Also Read: CBSE 10th 12th exams 2024: 5 time management tips to ace your examinations

Solve sample papers

In order to get a better understanding of the type and pattern of the exam will be there, it is always better to try out a few sample papers. It will not only help you to manage your time well but will also help you practice your subject from the exam point of view. It will also help in understanding as which section in the exam carries how much weightage.

Also Read: Board Exams 2024: Out-of-syllabus topic or error in question paper? CBSE issues new protocol to address it | Read here

Read your textbook

Read your textbook chapters thoroughly as it will help you solve literature questions. Reading will also help you in understanding the unseen passages.

Practice letter writing and paragraph writing

These two carry 5 marks each and writing letter in a correct manner will score you good marks. Refer to previous question papers, you will understand as how and what type of letter and paragraph writing were asked. According to that you can do some writing and prepare yourself for the exam.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.