CBSE Class 10 board exams to be held twice a year from 2026: February and May sessions confirmed

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved new norms to conduct Class 10 board examinations twice a year starting from 2026, Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj announced.

The CBSE 2026 first phase of exams will be held in February, followed by a second phase in May, providing students with greater flexibility and multiple opportunities to appear for their board exams.

CBSE 2026 First phase mandatory, second phase optional It is mandatory for CBSE 2026 Class 10 students to appear in the first phase of the board exams, while the second phase will be optional, according to CBSE. “The first phase will be conducted in February and second in May. Students will be allowed to improve their performance in any three subjects out of science, mathematics, social science and languages,” Bhardwaj added.

CBSE 2026 Results to be declared in April and June The CBSE 2026 results for the two phases will be announced in April and June, respectively, allowing students who opt for the second phase an opportunity to improve their scores within the same academic year.

Internal assessments to be conducted once by CBSE Internal assessments for CBSE 2026 will be conducted only once during the academic session, as per the new CBSE norms for conducting Class 10 board exams twice a year. This change aims to streamline evaluation and reduce redundancy in assessments.

Alignment with National Education Policy (NEP) The CBSE’s decision aligns with recommendations from the new National Education Policy (NEP), which seeks to reduce the "high-stakes" nature of board exams. According to the approved norms, Class 10 students from winter-bound schools will have the option to appear for exams in either phase.

