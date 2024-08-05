Explore
Business News/ Education / CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result LIVE Updates: Supplementary scorecard to be OUT today; direct link, steps to check here
LIVE UPDATES

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result LIVE Updates: Supplementary scorecard to be OUT today; direct link, steps to check here

1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2024, 12:11 PM IST
Written By Fareha Naaz

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result LIVE Updates: Candidates can check their scores at cbse.nic.in using roll number, school number and admit card ID. Track Class 10th Supplementary results with Mint.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result LIVE Updates: Candidates need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to qualify the Class 10 CBSE Compartment exam. (Saikat Paul)Premium
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result LIVE Updates: Candidates need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to qualify the Class 10 CBSE Compartment exam. (Saikat Paul)

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10th Compartment (Supplementary) results 2024 today, as per media reports. Stay tuned for CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result LIVE Updates.

Students can check and download their scorecards using roll number, school number and admit card ID. The result link will be available on CBSE's official website at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

Candidates need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to qualify the Class 10 CBSE Compartment exam. The CBSE Class 10th Supplementary exams were administered between July 15 and 22 in single shifts. The three hour-long exams took place from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Students were given fifteen minutes extra to read the question paper, in addition to the time allotted to attempt the questions.

Stay tuned for CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result LIVE Updates.

05 Aug 2024, 12:11:17 PM IST

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result LIVE: Result not declared yet

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result LIVE: The CBSE Class 10 Supplementary exam results have not been declared yet. Students can check and download their scorecards from CBSE's official website at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Essential login credentials needed, include roll number, school number and admit card ID. 

05 Aug 2024, 11:51:47 AM IST

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result LIVE: CBSE to give THESE stats with result

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result LIVE: The CBSE will share the following information along with the Class 10 Supplementary exam scorecards

  • Number of students who registered, appeared and passed the examination.
  • Overall pass percentage.
  • Results of the Delhi region.
  • Results of candidates from foreign countries.
  • Results of children with special needs (CWSN).
  • Gender-wise result

05 Aug 2024, 11:11:34 AM IST

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result LIVE: Websites to track

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result LIVE:  The CBSE Class 10 Supply results are awaited on the following official websites-

  • result.cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.nic.in
  • cbseresults.nic.in

05 Aug 2024, 11:09:54 AM IST

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result LIVE: How to check?

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result LIVE: Follow the steps given below to check CBSE Class 10th Compartment results

Step 1: Visit the official website, results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Open the Secondary (Class X) Supplementary exam result page.

Step 3: Enter login details, including roll number, school number, admit card ID and security pin.

Step 4: Click on submit it and check the result displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout and keep it for future reference.

