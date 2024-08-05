CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10th Compartment (Supplementary) results 2024 today, as per media reports. Stay tuned for CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result LIVE Updates.

Students can check and download their scorecards using roll number, school number and admit card ID. The result link will be available on CBSE's official website at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

Candidates need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to qualify the Class 10 CBSE Compartment exam. The CBSE Class 10th Supplementary exams were administered between July 15 and 22 in single shifts. The three hour-long exams took place from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Students were given fifteen minutes extra to read the question paper, in addition to the time allotted to attempt the questions.

