CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10th Compartment (Supplementary) results 2024 today, as per media reports. Stay tuned for CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result LIVE Updates.
Students can check and download their scorecards using roll number, school number and admit card ID. The result link will be available on CBSE's official website at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.
Candidates need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to qualify the Class 10 CBSE Compartment exam. The CBSE Class 10th Supplementary exams were administered between July 15 and 22 in single shifts. The three hour-long exams took place from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Students were given fifteen minutes extra to read the question paper, in addition to the time allotted to attempt the questions.
Students can check and download their scorecards from CBSE's official website at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Essential login credentials needed, include roll number, school number and admit card ID.
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result LIVE: The CBSE will share the following information along with the Class 10 Supplementary exam scorecards
- Number of students who registered, appeared and passed the examination.
- Overall pass percentage.
- Results of the Delhi region.
- Results of candidates from foreign countries.
- Results of children with special needs (CWSN).
- Gender-wise result
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result LIVE: The CBSE Class 10 Supply results are awaited on the following official websites-
- result.cbse.nic.in
- cbse.nic.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result LIVE: Follow the steps given below to check CBSE Class 10th Compartment results
Step 1: Visit the official website, results.cbse.nic.in.
Step 2: Open the Secondary (Class X) Supplementary exam result page.
Step 3: Enter login details, including roll number, school number, admit card ID and security pin.
Step 4: Click on submit it and check the result displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Take a printout and keep it for future reference.