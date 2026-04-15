CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 to be declared today on cbseresults.nic.in? Can you see scorecard on DigiLocker?

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 Result 2026 today, 15 April, though no official confirmation has been issued yet. Students can check their scorecards on cbseresults.nic.in, as well as through the DigiLocker and UMANG platforms once the results go live.
Anticipation has been building after DigiLocker posted on X that "Class X Results 2026 Coming Soon," while the UMANG app confirmed via Instagram that “CBSE 10th results will be announced on the UMANG app.”
The CBSE Class 10 board examinations for the 2026 academic session were conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026. All exams were held in a single shift daily, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. A second phase for improvement is scheduled to begin on May 15, 2026.
Follow these steps to view your marksheet on the official portal:
Students are advised to use only official platforms to avoid misinformation.
The CBSE Class 10 board examinations were held from 17 February to 11 March 2026, with all exams conducted in a single daily shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.
A second phase for score improvement is scheduled to begin on 15 May 2026. Once results are out, students should verify all personal details on their digital marksheets immediately.
As of now, the result portal cbseresults.nic.in is not yet active. Once live, click on the "CBSE Class 10 Result 2026" link, enter your roll number, school number, and date of birth to access your marksheet. Use a stable internet connection and avoid third-party websites entirely.
Results will also be available on DigiLocker. Students without an APAAR ID should set up their accounts immediately by following these steps:
Students with an APAAR ID already linked to CBSE will automatically receive their digital marksheets in the "Issued Documents" section of DigiLocker once results are published.
The government's UMANG app is another reliable way to access your results. Here is how:
Do not share your roll number or passwords on unverified websites. Remember, the second phase of Class 10 board exams begins 15 May 2026 for students looking to improve their scores.
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