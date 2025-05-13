CBSE Class 10 result out: 93.60% students pass board exam; girls outshine boys. Check DIRECT LINK and details here

After announcing the Class 12 result, the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared class 10 results today. 93.60% of students passed the board exams this year. Passing percentage increased by 0.06% since last year.

Girls outshined boys by more than 2.37% points; 95% girls passed the exam.

CBSE Class 10 result out - DIRECT LINK CBSE Class 10 result - Top performance region wise Trivandrum and Vijaywada regions topped with a 99.79% pass rate, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai with 98.90% and 98.71% respectively.

CBSE Class 10 result: Where to check it? cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

UMANG

DigiLocker

CBSE Class 10 result: How to check it on the official website? Check cbseresults.nic.in 2. Tap on the link for Class 10 Results 2025

3. Mention your roll number, DOB, and school number

4. View, download and print out the result for future references

CBSE Class 10 result: DigiLocker access code If you are checking on DigiLocker, then you must know CBSE has issued a 6-digit access PIN to schools through their DigiLocker accounts. These PINs will be shared individually with students by their respective schools. The PIN is required to access digital documents such as marksheets through Parinam Manjusha, CBSE’s official repository developed in partnership with NeGD.

CBSE Class 10 result: What are the things you must check on the scorecard? Student’s name

Subject-wise marks

Theory and practical marks

Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

CBSE Class 10 result: Minimum passing percentage In the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2025, students are considered to have 'passed' if they secure at least 33% marks. If a student falls short by just 1 mark or so, a decision may be considered to grant grace marks.

CBSE Class 10 result: When did the exams take place? The Class 10 board exams for 2024 were held rom February 15 to March 13. According to reports, 24.12 lakh CBSE Class 10 students appeared for exams in 84 subjects.